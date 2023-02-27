Ujjain: Indian cricketer Axar Patel along with wife visit Baba Mahakal Temple; WATCH video | Twitter

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Indian cricketer Axar Patel along with his wife visited and sought blessings of the famous Baba Mahakaleshwar Temple situated in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Monday.

Patel and his wife also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' on the occasion. Bhasma aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the Brahma Muhurta between 4 and 5:30 in the morning.

The couple saw the Bhasma Aarti by sitting in the Nandihal. After that they reached the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and performed Jalabhishek.

Stayed at the temple for more than 2 hours

After performing the puja, he also interacted with the media persons. Patel said that he had visited 5 years ago as well but could not attend the Bhasma Aarti then. He had a dream to see the Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakal which was fulfilled today. He felt very happy to participate in the Bhasma Aarti.

Patel was present on the premises of Baba Mahakal for more than 2 hours. He also performed prayer to Shiva while sitting in Nandihal.

K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty visited the temple yesterday

Notbaly, a newly-wed couple Indian cricketer K L Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty also visited Mahakal temple and sought blessings of Baba Mahakal on Sunday (February 26).

They also participated in the Bhasma Aarti and offered Jal to Baba Mahakal in the sanctum sanctorum.

Priest of the temple, Ashish Pujari said that Indian Cricketer KL Rahul and bollywood actor Athiya Shetty visited Baba Mahakal for the first time after marriage. They wished for the welfare of the world and also wished for the Indian cricket team to become the biggest cricket team in the world.

Nonetheless, K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty maintained distance from the media during the visit to the Mahakal temple.

K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23.