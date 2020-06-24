Ujjain: Hustle-bustle a new normal in city markets as all shops reopen

Ujjain: All the markets of the city witnessed customers on Wednesday as district administration allowed to reopen all shops, scrapping earlier rule of side-wise opening of the shops.

The scrapping earlier rule of opening shops side-wise, removed confusion from the mind of customers as from now all the shops will open together.

Shopkeepers also welcomed the administration’s decision and opened shop at 9am. Shops situated in Doulatganj, Kanthal, Naisadak, Kamari Marg, Chhatrichowk, Dewasgate and Freeganj areas opened on routine time. Shopkeepers told Free Press that now city dwellers are following norms to ward off COVID-19 infection like wearing masks while shopping. However the administration did not allow restaurant, pan shops and small tea stalls in the city. Crisis management committee member and MLA Paras Jain told that talks are on with the district administration for opening of restaurant and other shops in the city.