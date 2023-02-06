Ujjain: Holy bath, installation of Holika tree mark Magh Poornima festival

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the festival of Maghi Purnima, a holy bath was taken by several devotees in the Mokshadayini river Kshipra here on Sunday. After bathing in the Kshipra river, the devotees also took a Sankalp from the pandits at the ghat. The tradition of planting Holi sticks was also followed on Maghi Purnima. Along with this, the birth anniversary of Saint Shiromani Ravidas was also celebrated. According to astrologers, Maghi Purnima was on Sunday in the presence of Pushya Nakshatra and Ayushman Yoga and Moon in Cancer.

On this day, there was Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga as well as Ayushman Yoga. Those who have not been able to complete the tradition of bathing in the month of Magh can perform other religious activities including donating food, and clothes and offering to ancestors and feeding grass to cows by bathing during the pilgrimage. The month of Magh came to an end on Sunday with the full moon. Falgun month will start today. Gulal was offered to God in the temples from Basant Panchami itself. It will end with Holika Dahan on the full moon of Phalgun month. On the other hand, eight days before Holi, Holashtak will start on February 28, in which auspicious works will be banned.

Read Also Ujjain: Armed miscreants rob finance company manager

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)