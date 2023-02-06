Ujjain: Armed miscreants rob finance company manager

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three miscreants robbed a manager of a finance company on Chandukhedi Road here on Saturday night. The miscreants looted the purse, mobile, jacket and bike from him. Lakhan Singh son of Nathu Singh Rathore resident of Malpura Ingoriya is posted as a relationship manager at Poonawala Housing Finance Company. He told that last night while returning home from the Charitable Hospital, three unknown bike riders tried to stop him near Chandukhedi but when he did not stop, they started following his bike.

As a dumper was coming towards them from the other side he slowed down and the miscreants caught up with him. They stabbed him snatched his bag, purse, Bluetooth, mobile, and jacket and also took out 7,000 rupees kept in the pocket. After this, two miscreants rode away on their bike while the third miscreant took away Lakhan Singh’s bike. The incident took place between 8.20 p.m. and 8.30 pm. Later he reached the Chintaman police station and filed a report.

