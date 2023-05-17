Ujjain: Hindu Dharma is in danger, says Pravin Togadia

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Antar-rashtriya Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal founder Praveen Togadia here on Tuesday said that trends of conversion and sexual exploitation of Hindu girls were on the rise in India and thus it would be very difficult to protect Hindus in the country after 50 years. He demanded the Union government to enact a law against love-jihad and throw all Bangladeshis out from the country. Dr Togadia was addressing ‘Trishook Dikshant Samaroh’ and ‘Hindu Sammelan’ at Sharma Parisar, Dewas Road. Addressing the activists, he said there is a need to amend. He said that India will not be safe by saying that Hindu prosperity and respect are now ahead of Hindus, India is a Hindu nation.

When the Constitution was implemented after partition, only then the country was needed to give the status of a Hindu nation, but it is a misfortune that India has been made a secular country by amending the Constitution and people remained silent. Because of this Hindus are unsafe and are being humiliated in their own land. Hindus have to agitate to protect their Hindu pride, until India becomes a Hindu nation.

Dr Togadia felt the need for a Hindu society to make India a Hindu nation. A nationwide mass movement must be initiated where workers of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal will awaken Hinduism in every village and make India a Hindu nation, he said adding that the workers of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal need to expand the organisation with more energy. He exhorted them to be social media friendly.

