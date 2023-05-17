Riot at Panwasa: 5 accused held in ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): 5 out of 9 miscreants who vandalised several two wheelers and four-wheelers including a police jeep and a liquor shop in Panwasa area on Monday night were arrested by the police on Tuesday. Vehicles were vandalised in Panwasa area on Maksi Road. An atmosphere of panic had been created in the area as the accused waved weapons. A case under Section 341, 327, 294, 323, 506, 427, 147 & 148 of the IPC has been registered against a total of 9 accused. One of the accused was arrested in the night itself and on Tuesday, the police came to know that two accused are present near Vikram Nagar Bridge.

When the police reached there the accused began to flee but got injured. They are undergoing treatment in the District Hospital. Two minor accused have also been taken into custody. Till now, 5 accused have been arrested and four are still on the run. CSP Sachin Parte said that the accused had committed the incident in an inebriated state. Miscreants with weapons in their hands created such a ruckus that panic spread among residents and drivers near Pratap Nagar on Maksi Road.

Unleashing terror, the miscreants attacked and ransacked every vehicle passing through the road. Meanwhile, Dial 100, which came to nab the miscreants, was also attacked. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. People gathered at Panwasa police station to protest against the incident. After this the police team swung into action and a heavy police force including ASP Akash Bhuria reached the spot. Mahendra Thakur is said to be the mastermind of the gang which vandalised more than 15 vehicles on Maksi Road. Bhuru was drinking with his friends on Monday night. When he reached the shop to buy liquor, the shop operator asked him for money.

After this Bhuru and his associates ransacked the shop with swords, sticks and knives and assaulted the employees. The employees saved their lives by closing the shutter. It was from here that Bhuru and his gang started creating tension and broke the glasses of vehicles passing through. More than half a dozen cases have been registered against Bhuru in Panwasa police station area itself. When Bhuru and his gang created a ruckus on Monday night and an SI and constable went to the spot to arrest him, Bhuru threatened the SI with a knife and told him to stay away and fled from the spot. Police had registered three separate cases on the complaint of liquor shop operator Dheeraj Gurjar, driver Alok Nagar and others.