Ujjain: Health of 7 who took part in ‘Delhi Jamaat’ being monitored

Ujjain: The news that seven members of Muslim community from the city took part in a congregation, amid countrywide lockdown, at Markaz in Nizamuddin area of Delhi, came as a surprise to city dwellers as well as district administration.

As per district police, residents of Green Park, Vazir Park, Gaughat, Hasampura, Mehdipur and village Chintaman Jawasiya participated in a Tabligi Jamaat held in Markaz. As per the police their health is being monitored by doctors in Delhi.

As per reports, the district administration and the police department are awaiting their arrival. The administration has already informed their kin and has started searching for others who have participated in the said programme.

Participants’ selfies goes viral

One of the participants and Ujjain’s resident Rizwan took a selfie with his friends in Delhi’s hospital, which has gone viral on social media. The police are keeping strict eye on health of the participants due to Covid-19 scare.