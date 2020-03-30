Ujjain: Minor murdered amid coronavirus lockdown, reason unclear

Ujjain: A miscreant was hacked to death right outside his home, at a time when the administration has clamped complete lockdown and curfew in the city.

Police said that the crime occurred at around 7.30 pm at Rajeev Ratn Colony under Neelganga police station. Police said, the deceased Rahul (17) son of Mahesh Parmar was sitting outside his home when some five to six youths reached there and attacked on him with swords, knives.

The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. SP Sachin Atulkar informed that the deceased bore about a half dozen offences against him and it is suspected that 5-6 youths from the neighbourhood while taking benefit of the curfew killed him. “Who were the killers and why they committed the crime are yet to be ascertained,” SP told Free Press late on Monday.