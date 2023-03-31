Ujjain: GRP jawans who looted money from passengers suspended

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three GRP jawans who carried out robbery in the name of checking have been suspended. The robbed passengers alleged that the accused had taken out money from different bags, for which they reached the police station to report.

According to information received from the police, a group of Maulanas had reached the railway station late Wednesday to go to Bhopal. GRP constables present there stopped them in the name of checking and snatched Rs 70k kept in different bags.

A video of people whom the jawans looted also went viral on social media, in which a Maulana says that when the GRP stopped for checking, all of them were asked to take out the belongings kept in the bag. The passengers wanted to talk to Abdullah Saheb. But the jawans said that they do not know any Abdullah. They warned that if the passengers argue too much, they will register an FIR and lock all up in the police station.

During identification, complainant Sheikh Ambar told the police that constables Dharmendra, Satyendra, Shantilal along with him had carried out robbery in the name of checking, while other names of jawans were mentioned in the viral video.

People made a video of the looting incident. After the video went viral, the GRP called the Maulanas to the police station and began the process of writing a report. Nivedita Gupta, SP, GRP said, all three constables have been suspended. Meanwhile, the police said that action is being taken against the three on the report of Sheikh Ambar, a resident of West Bengal.

