Madhya Pradesh: Summer special train for Patna to now run via Ujjain

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore-Patna-Indore Summer special train will now run via Ujjain instead of running via Dewas-Maxi as announced earlier. The train will run once a week every Friday from April 7 to June 30. Its arrival and departure time has also been changed.

According to official information, train no. 09343 Mhow- Patna Superfast summer special commencing on April 7 will depart from Mhow at 4.05 hours and reach the city railway station at 04.29 and depart at 04.34. It will reach Dewas at 05.18 hours and depart at 05.20 hours, Ujjain (06.10/06.30) and Maksi (07.00/07.02) and would reach Patna the next day (Saturday) at 03.50 hours.

Similarly in its return journey train no. 09344 Patna-Mhow Special Superfast Express will run every Saturday from April 8 to July 1. It will depart from Patna on Saturday at 07.20 hours and the next day on Sunday reach Maksi (03.44/03.46), Ujjain (03.44/03.46), Dewas (05.21/05.23,), Indore (06.20/06.30) and finally reach Mhow at 07.00 hours.

The train will have halts from both directions at Indore, Dewas, Maksi, Saint Hirdaramnagar, Vidisha, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni Murwada, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Chheoki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar, Buxar, Aura and Danapur railway stations. The train will have one AC-II coach, 15 sleeper and four general class coaches. For detailed information about stoppages, composition and timings of trains Passengers may visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in