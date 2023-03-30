Indore: This time, fertiliser will be sold through societies & panchayats as well, says Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel here on Wednesday said that farmers should rest assured about the availability of fertilisers this year.

“Fertilisers will be made available through societies and panchayats as well this time. Arrangements have also been made so that farmers can take urea and DAP fertilisers in advance without interest. Now no one will be able to point fingers at this system,” he told reporters at a presser organised by State Press Club.

Regarding the shortage of urea and DAP fertiliser at the time of sowing, Patel said that the societies had become defaulters during the previous Kamal Nath government, due to which problems had arisen.

He also stated that the government has increased the moisture content of wheat from 12 to 14 per cent and assured farmers of even purchasing damaged grains at the support price.

He said that there were reports of disruption in procurement from many places on the support price. “Farmers claimed that the procurement has been stopped due to humidity and moisture. Thus Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan decided to increase the percentage of moisture in wheat to 14 per cent. Now easy purchases are being made,” he said.

He also told that now the benefit of crop insurance will be available in a month and the premium of crop insurance of 76 lakh farmers will be deposited by the government.