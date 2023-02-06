Ujjain: GRP cops who thrashed auto driver suspended

Viral video shows GRP jawans thrashing an auto-rickshaw driver in Ujjain on Monday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy has come to the fore regarding the reception of passengers in the Avantika Hotel built here in the railway station premises. In this, first the hotel staff thrashed an auto-rickshaw driver fiercely. After that GRP jawans were called. The jawans also mercilessly thrashed the auto driver with sticks. Some people present there captured the incident in their mobiles. GRP SP Nivedita Gupta has sought a report from the station in-charge after the video was aired on social media platforms here on Monday. All three accused have been suspended in the case.

As per information, Rakesh Patel is an auto driver. On Sunday night, he had gone to pick up passengers at the Avantika Hotel where he had a dispute with the hotel staff. Four employees of the hotel first thrashed Rakesh fiercely and then called the GRP jawans. The three cops also beat Rakesh badly with sticks. His mother and wife Meena Patel reached there to intervene. On this, the three policemen thrashed him while abusing them. After this, the three policemen took the auto driver to the police station where he was kept overnight.

After receiving a video from social media on Monday morning, the police station in-charge came in shock and asked for action in the matter. At the same time, after getting the information of the video, SP Nivedita Gupta has asked the station in-charge RS Mahajan to report the whole incident. The SP said that strictest action will be taken against the guilty policemen. At the same time, a case will also be registered against the hotel staff.