Ujjain: Groom’s father dies in scuffle over use of car for wedding

Ujjain: Dispute over the use of a car to drive a newly wedded bride turned into a dispute here which lead to the death of her hubby’s father.

As per Neelganga police a 48-year-old man died in in Sarthak Nagar on Thursday after being thrashed by a youth.

As per Neelganga police Navneet (24) son of Mukesh Bhatnagar resident of Sarthak Nagar got married on December 7. He used the car of his friend Ashu’s brother Golu- to take the bride from the venue to his home.

But on December 8, Golu went to Navneet’s residence and started arguing with Navneet over using his car without his consent.

The quarrel escalated and Golu started beating Navneet. Meanwhile Navneet’s father Mukesh Bhatnagar reached the spot and tried to protect his son (Navneet). But in a fit of rage Golu also thrashed him with an iron rod. Consequently Mukesh received serious injuries and had to be rushed to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Thursday.

An FIR has been registered against Golu Tiwari under sections 307, 452 and 323 of IPC.

Navneet told police that his friend Ashu Tiwari brought his brother’s to fetch the newly wedded bride from marriage venue. He said that he never expected that his brother Golu would get angry to such an extent. Golu Tiwari is still on the run.