Ujjain: Glucose manufacturing unit raided

Ujjain: The glucose manufacturing factory of the city located at Agar Road Industrial Area was raided by the administration under anti-adulteration drive on Friday evening.

A team of food safety department officials paid sudden visit at Tarun Enterprise and took sample of Glucose powder, Isabgol and Dextrose Monohydrate (an ingredient which is used to make glucose powder). A drug inspector also took some samples of medicines manufactured by the firm and sent the same to laboratory for test.

The officials said that samples have been sent for laboratory test and after receiving test report necessary action will be taken against the owner of manufacturing unit. Food safety officer Basantdutt Sharma, BS Devaliya, Deepa Tatwade and drug inspector Dharm Singh Kushwaha were part of the action.