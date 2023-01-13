Ujjain: Girl detained for posting pic with weapon on social media

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): These days it has become a fashion to post photos with weapons on social media to show pride and status. In this, young women are also competing shoulder to shoulder with young men, but they probably do not realise how representation of weapons can cost them. Panwasa police detained a girl who created panic among people by posting a pic with weapon on social media. The girl, who used to scare people by showing a knife, gave up as soon as she came under the clutches of the police.

The informer told the police that a 19-year-old girl was threatening people with a knife near Panwasa Multi. After this, the Panwasa police laid siege and arrested her. A knife has also been recovered from her. The name of the girl who is cherishing the dream of becoming Lady Don is Sonia, daughter of Dinesh Thapa. When her Instagram account was checked, the police were also surprised. She had put up several posts with weapons and blowing chhillum. Investigation revealed that she was in contact with criminal-minded people of her own age. About a year-and-a-half ago, knife-wielding Sonia was injured in Madhav Nagar police station area. Action is being taken against Sonia under Arms Act.im