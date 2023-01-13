Ujjain: Chinese Manjha burnt in public

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chinese Manjha was burnt by people's representative Mustafa A Peethawala and Mitra Mandali along with Police Station Kharakuan for complete elimination and boycott of Chinese Manjha which is fatal for human society, environment, animals and birds.

As part of the campaign being run against Chinese Manjha by Kharakua Police along with entire Ujjain city, due to the efforts of social youth activist Mitra Mandali, last year's Chinese Manjha was removed from the houses of the residents. People of Kharakuan area were inspired by station house officer (SHO) Khara Kuan Rajveer Singh Gurjar and Mustafa A Peethawala to boycott the deadly Chinese Manjha and avoid its use.

With the efforts of Thana Kharakuan police staff and Mustafa-e-Pithawala Mandali, Chinese Manjha was collected in large quantity and burnt on Kharakuan Road with public cooperation and the residents of the area and every passer-by were told about the damage caused by Chinese Manjha and the residents were requested to boycott it completely.