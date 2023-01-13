Indore: NRIs felicitate real heroes of cleanliness

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the last day of the Global Investors Summit, the sanitation workers of the city were felicitated by the Pravasi Bharatiyas with 101 US dollars. Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar handed over the amount to the workers. This honour was given by Prameet Maakoday, Sanjeev Tripathi, Anand Tiwari from America, Jitendra Vaidya from UAE, Reghu from Malaysia and many others.

Boston industrialist Prameet Makode said, “When I look at cities around the world, I find Indore better than New York in terms of cleanliness. This felicitation is a token of love and respect that we would want to give to the sanitation workers as they are the reason why Indore has bagged the award of the cleanest city for the sixth time in a row.”

He added, “We should continue to be the cleanest city of India but also now go beyond this and strive for being the healthiest city and model educated city. We should create a model in such a way that the whole country could replicate it.

Jitendra Vaidya said, “Although we have no capacity to respect them still this small amount is just a symbol of our respect and honour.” Anand Tiwari said it's a great example of Jan Bhagidari.

The team felicitated nine cleanliness workers, three CSIs, 22 health officers, two sanitation inspectors and one other in order to pay tribute to real heroes of cleanliness.