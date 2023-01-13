Indore: 28% more power consumption in first 10 days of new year

Representational Image/ File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The average demand of electricity increased by 28 per cent in Malwa-Nimar region in the first 10 days of the new year, according to Madhya Pradesh Electricity Distribution Company.

During the 10 days, more than 107 crore units of electricity have been consumed in 15 districts that fall under the region.

During the same period last year, a total of 83 crore units of electricity was consumed.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that there has been an increase of about 18 per cent in consumption in Indore district.

Similarly, consumption increased by 25 per cent in Dhar district and 14 per cent in Khargone district.

Ujjain, Dewas and Ratlam witnessed an increase in power consumption ranging from 30 to 45 per cent. Tomar said that the highest-ever daily supply of 11.1 crore units was reported on January 10.