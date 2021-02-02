Ujjain: GGPGC launches month long course in GST

Ujjain: Catering to the needs of the job market the commerce department at Government Girls Post-Graduate (GGPGC) has launched a 30-day employment oriented course ‘Certificate in GST.’

Chief guest of the launch programme assistant commissioner (GST) Sangeeta Bhadoriya said that GST hold immense opportunity for employment.

Special guest chartered accountant Vishal Gupta said that there is a dearth of workforce who are adept in GST. Special guest chartered accountant Bharti Prapanna said that this course offers practical knowledge to the students.

In the presidential address principal Dr Anita Manchandia said that the seats of this course were immediately booked and this proves the programme’s relevance and success. Course coordinator and head of commerce department Dr Nikhil Joshi in his welcome speech said that this programme will prove to be a milestone under ‘Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’and marks a new beginning in employment generation.

The organising committee members Dr Archana Singh Chouhan, Sarika Bhawsar, Arpita Trivedi, Dr Ajay Bakhtariya and Dr Anil Singh Patel extended their support. The programme was conducted by Dr Shalini Vijayvargiya and vote of thanks was given by Dr Shraddha Kabra.