Ujjain gets its 1st dedicated ‘Govt’ corona hospital

The city got its first government Covid-19 dedicated hospital where the Covid-19 patients will be treated more efficiently. As per the CHMO Mahavir Khandelwal, in pursuance of the government’s instructions, Government Madhav Nagar Hospital has been converted as Covi-19 dedicated hospital where serious Covid-19 patients will be shifted for treatment. As per Dr Khandelwal, the hospital has 120 beds for patients with facility for continuous oxygen supply. The facility also has two portable x-ray machines available at the hospital to take x-ray of the patient right from beds. Trained paramedical staffers have also been deployed at the hospital, he added.
