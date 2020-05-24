Ujjain: Four youths booked for raping a minor schoolgirl

Ujjain: Chimanganj Mandi police registered an FIR under sections 376 and 386, of the IPC and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act against four youths who allegedly raped a minor girl, shot an obscene video and photos of hers and uploaded them on the social media.

The incident occurred with the girl about one month ago, but she along with her parents reached the Mahila Thana police on Sunday evening.

After counseling the case was referred to Chimanganj Mandi The 14-year-old survivor is a high school student. The girl told cops that one of the accused works at a coaching class, came in contact with the girl some six months ago and made physical relationship with her about a month back.

His friend also forced her to enter into a physical relationship with him on the pretext of defaming her. Two more friends of the alleged accused also threated to defame the girl and took her photos. They later circulated these materials on Whatsapp and thus the parents of the girl came to know about the incident. They finally took her to the police to book the accused.

CSP Pallavi Shukla told Free Press that one of the accused has been arrested while others will also be nabbed shortly. According to her, friend of the survivor was also aware about the entire incident.