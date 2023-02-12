Ujjain: Four injured as vehicle overturns on Indore Road

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Four employees of a caterer were injured when the small loading vehicle in which six of them were travelling overturned while trying to save a car on Indore Road here on Friday evening. They were returning to Ujjain from Sanwer where they had gone to work for a wedding programme. They were returning in a small loading vehicle carrying utensils when a car suddenly came in front of their vehicle and in a bid to avert an accident the driver lost control of the vehicle which skidded off the road and fell into a pit.

Four youths were injured in the accident. Of these, 3 have been admitted to the District Hospital. Their names are Kanha son of Bhalu Banjara resident Jiyajigarh, Unhel, Arjun son of Dulhe Singh resident of Agar Malwa and Toofan son of Kesar Singh resident of Jalod. Injured Kanha said that the driver of the loading vehicle could not control the vehicle and it overturned. All three injured have suffered injuries on the head and hands and legs. The police have registered a case of the accident.

