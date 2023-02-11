Ujjain: UMC BOARD MEETING Directs Commissioner Stop ‘open’ sale of mutton & liquor on main roads of city

Ruling BJP corporators wave a banner against the open sale of non-vegetarian items in the House during the meeting of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation Board in Ujjain on Friday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Meat and liquor shops will not be able to do business in the open on the main roads of the entire city so that no one’s sentiments are hurt in the religious, mythological city. Likewise, now tap connections will be legalised only by depositing one year’s water tax.

These decisions were taken unanimously in the general meeting of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) council. Corporator Prakash Sharma, Anil Gupta and Leader of Opposition Ravi Rai put forth the proposal regarding the removal of all the meat and liquor shops located on the approach road to Mahakal Temple. Speaker Kalavati Yadav directed that this is the jurisdiction of the UMC commissioner to follow the rules. The sale of meat and liquor should not be done openly on the main roads of the entire city so that the religious sentiments are not hurt, and get the traders to follow it.

In addition to the agenda, the proposal of the water works department in-charge Shivendra Tiwari to simplify the process of legalising illegal tap connections, so that consumers whose tap connections are illegal, can be legalised only by depositing one year’s water was given approval.

At the beginning of the meeting, answers were given to the questions received from the corporators in the question and answer period. The increase in various items on the agenda of the Kartik Mela 2022 was unanimously approved.

With regard to the appointment of a service provider for the operation of the retail petrol pump located at Agar Road of UMC, MiC member Rajat Mehta told the House that since the petrol pump started UMC have saved on the Rs 2 lakh that it used to pay outside petrol pump owners. Leader of the Opposition Ravi Rai said that many times vehicles remain standing due to lack of diesel thus the arrangements need to be improved.

On the proposal of the Mayor-in-Council (MiC) received regarding re-appropriation in the items of the agenda for the budget year 2022-23, Leader of the Opposition Ravi Rai said that the elected public representatives are not able to get the construction work done in the wards due to lack of funds. MiC member Shivendra Tiwari accpeted that it is true that the situation is not good. The Madhya Pradesh government has given Rs 60 crore for the up-gradation of roads under the Kayakalp Abhiyan. Under the Chief Minister’s infrastructure scheme, the north and south regions have received an amount of Rs 15 crore each. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal told the House that now there was a liability of Rs 45 crore and Rs 58 crore have been spent. All the corporators should give suggestions to increase the income of the UMC so that the economic system can be improved as we will strengthen the system in three-four months, he added.

MiC member Shivendra Tiwari thanked UMC commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh through the House that because of him, the UMC will no longer be liable for Narmada water worth Rs 350 crore. On the proposal of renaming the three industrial areas of the city, Maksi Road Industrial Area was renamed as Shree Mahakaleshwar Industrial Area, Agar Road Industrial Area as Kshipra Industrial Area and Dewas Road Industrial Area as Avantika Industrial Area.