Ujjain: Four held with over 144kg marijuana worth Rs 36 lakh

Ujjain: Acting on a tip of over 1.44 quintal marijuana has been seized from different places the informed media on Sunday.

Sub divisional police officer Khachrod Arvind Singh said that on the basis of information 3 teams were formed which conducted multiple raids at the different locations.

The police seized 53 kilogram marijuana worth Rs 13.25 lakh from a van bearing registration number RJ 06 UA 4279 from the location mentioned by the informant. Another seizing was made from a bike rider who was carrying 20 kilogram marijuana worth Rs 5 lakh. The police seized the bike and arrested the accused.

The police recovered 71 kilogram of marijuana worth Rs 17.75 lakh from a semi SUV car and arrested 2 accused. The police also seized the worth Rs 14 lakh, Van worth Rs 1lakh and the motor bike worth Rs 40thousand used in transporting illegal marijuana.

In three cases 4 accused were arrested and have been booked 3 FIRs under Section 8/20 of NDPS Act. Award has been declared for the entire team.