Ujjain: Foundation Day of Chamunda temple observed

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of the year, the temple devotee committee celebrated the 31st foundation day at Chhatreshwari Chamunda Mata Temple. According to the co-ordinators and priests of the committee, Pt. Sharad Choubey and Pt Sunil Choubey, on Sunday the foundation day was being celebrated by applying grand decorations and 56 bhog at Mataji's temple. Special decoration was done in the entire temple. Prasadi of 51 quintals of halwa was distributed to the visitors along with Mahaarti from 7.30 am and Chhappan Bhog. On the first day of the New Year, a large number of devotees reached Harsiddhi Temple, Mangalnath, Kaal Bhairav, Gadkalika, Chintaman Ganesh and other temples for darshan.

Teacher selected for CS National Basketball championship

Secretary of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) Area Basketball Association and teacher at Excellence Higher Secondary School Madhav Nagar, Ritu Sharma has been selected for the Civil Services National Basketball competition. The National Civil Services championship is going to be held in New Delhi from January 5-8. The selection process was organised in Bhopal, in which Ritu Sharma has been selected on the basis of her best performance. The training camp of Madhya Pradesh women’s basketball team is going on in Bhopal from where the team will leave for Delhi.