Ujjain: Surchhaiyya Samman conferred on Dr Tholia

Surchhaiyya Samman being presented to veteran dance teacher Dr Raj Kumud Tholia | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Aditi Surchhaiyya Sanstha Ujjain and the Directorate of Culture, Bhopal organised the Surchhaiyya Samman Ceremony. World-famous Dhrupad singer Padma Shree Umakant Gundecha was present as the chief guest in the programme. Shripad Joshi, All India co-coordinator of Sanskar Bharti Natya Vidha was special guest and senior musician Ramakant Dubey was Saraswat guest and Dr Mahesh Sharma, former principal of Government Kalidas Kanya Mahavidyalaya was present.

The programme was inaugurated by guests lighting the lamp. In the beginning, the Lord was worshipped in the form of Ganesh Vandana by Aditi Kadotia. Thereafter, following the tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava, Urmi Kadotia, Madhav Tiwari and Durgesh Suryavanshi welcomed the guests by presenting them with garlands and mementos. On this occasion, senior dance teacher Dr Raj Kumud Tholia was given Surchhaiyya Samman. The reading of the certificate and biography was done by Pt Madhav Tiwari.

In the guest address, Umakant Gundecha said that it was dance teacher Raj Kumud who inspired him to make music his goal. Similarly, Shripad Joshi said that Raj Kumud has

adorned the art world with many achievements. While working across the country, he has made a big contribution to empowering the dance world of Malwa region. Pt Ramakant Dubey said that Raj Kumud’s sociability and discipline have been his hallmark. I also had a close relationship with him since my music college days. Sudarshan Ayachit conducted the proceedings while Dr Prakash Kadotia proposed a vote of thanks.

