Ujjain: Fighting spirit will make a youth successful, says Anand Kumar

Famous motivator Anand Kumar addresses a programme based on Youth Policy of Madhya Pradesh in Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An important event was organised at Vikram Kirti Mandir on Tuesday evening by Vikram University under Madhya Pradesh Youth Policy. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav provided guidance to the youth regarding the youth policy of the State. On this occasion, famous educationist and mathematician Anand Kumar, pioneer of Super Thirty, Patna gave an inspirational speech among the students. The programme was presided over by the vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey.

Anand Kumar said that the youth policy being made by the Madhya Pradesh government will prove to be important for the overall development of the new generation, it is a pleasant opportunity to brainstorm on it. No youth can move ahead with money, power or books, the fighting spirit he has will bring success. There may be lakhs of poverty but do not keep the aim of earning money. One who has confidence in himself, who worships knowledge, money will automatically come to him. It is important to know how to develop our potential. Adopt four mantras for success in any field, strong thirst, positive thinking, tireless effort and immense

patience. Vikram University is developing rapidly. Its name is being spread all over the country, he added. At present, the youth should do the work in which they are most interested. No work is small or big. Youth should be out of the box, work very hard and always innovate, success will surely come.

Addressing the programme, minister Yadav said that MP youth policy is being formulated for the overall development of the youth and their widespread participation. Brainstorming is being done for this in the entire state. In Ujjain, invaluable gems came out through the churning of the ocean. That is why the discussion about youth policy at this place is important. The Navneet that emerges through this brainstorming will be included in the youth policy.

The Madhya Pradesh Youth Policy will be implemented in the entire state on January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. On this occasion, Dr Yadav and Kumar were felicitated by offering them shawls and mementos. Initially, registrar Dr Prashant Puranik threw light on the concept of youth policy. Proctor Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma introduced the basic points of youth policy.