Madhya Pradesh: Naked body of advocate recovered from residence; murder suspected in Ujjain

JITENDRA SINGH GONDIYA |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation spread in the area after the naked body of an advocate was found at his residence in Padmavati Avenue of Kanipura Road on Tuesday. There were injury marks on the back side of his head and blood was spread across the room. Two cups of tea were found on the sofa, which confirms that there was someone else in the room with deceased. The advocate had recently contested for the post of vice-resident in the Bar Association election.

Advocate Jitendra Singh Gondiya (45) lived at Padmavati Avenue with his wife and two children. His wife and children have gone on a pilgrimage and he was alone at home. When the other advocates came to know about the incident, they reached Padmavati Avenue in large numbers. Gondiya’s body was found lying on the ground between the bed-box and the sofa in the room.

The advocates' neighbours had seen him sitting outside the house around 2.30 pm on Monday, after which he was not seen. The relatives tried to contact him on Tuesday and when he did not pick-up the phone, neighbours were asked to go to the house and they found Gondiya’s body .

Chimanganj Mandi police reached the spot and sent the body to the hospital for post-mortem (PM). The cause of death will be revealed only after PM. The FSL team also reached the spot and collected evidence. The death is currently being investigated as suspicious. Murder is also being suspected