Ujjain: Doctors demand masks, PPE & necessary resources

Ujjain: Amid the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic private physicians in Ujjain are unable to provide consultations to their patients due to the lack of necessary resources.

Private physicians in the city have been allowed to practice have been allowed to operate their dispensaries but they rue the scarcity of safety kits and other resources.

Private Doctors Association (PDA) appraised the administration that physicians running private dispensaries in the city are facing a lot of difficulty in getting PPE, N-95 masks, goggles, shoes and other essential medicines.

Physicians can buy these essential materials on their own, but it is not being readily available in the market. In the absence of these resources, many private doctors are unable to open their dispensary which is causing problems in the diagnosis of many patients.

Dr Jitendra Bhatnagar of the PDA on Saturday stated that doctors risking lives in the fight against dreaded novel coronavirus, so availability of safety equipment is necessary.