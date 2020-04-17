Madhya Pradesh: Malwa-Nimar worst hit by coronavirus, 6 districts in top 10

Indore: While Indore remains the epicentre of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, most of the other districts in Malwa-Nimar region are also hit by the deadly virus.

A closer look at the COVID-19 patients’ data revealed that 12 out of 15 districts in Malwa-Nimar region – which is a combo of Indore and Ujjain divisions – are affected by the pandemic.

The districts include Indore, Khargone, Khandwa, Ujjain, Barwani, Dewas, Ratlam, Dhar, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Shahjapur and Alirajpur.

Among these districts, Indore with nearly 885 coronavirus cases is the epicentre while Khargone, Khandwa, Ujjain, Barwani, Dewas, Ratlam, Dhar, Mandsaur are hotspots of the pandemic.

While Khargone so far witnessed as many as 39 coronavirus infected patients, Khandwa and Ujjain saw 33 and 31 cases respectively.

Besides, Barwani witnessed 22 cases, Dewas 18 cases, Ratlam 12 cases and Mandsaur 8 cases.

Shajapur, Agar-Malwa and Alirajpur also saw five, four and one cases respectively.

The only three districts in Malwa-Nirma region which did not see coronavirus infected people so far are Jhabua, Neemuch and Burhanpur.

All the samples sent from these three districts were tested negative so far.

There are total 52 districts in MP out of which 25 have coronavirus patients. That means that nearly half of the districts with coronavirus patients are from Malwa-Nimar region.

Maximum deaths also from this region: The maximum number of deaths due to coronavirus infection is also reported from Malwa-Nimar region. If Indore which has so far witnessed as many as 47 out of 69 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state is also not counted, then also the number of deaths from this region is very high.

The total number of deaths including the count from Indore is 62. If Indore’s figure is removed then the total number of deaths from Malwa-Nimar stands at 15 whereas from the rest of the state is merely 7 – six in Bhopal and one in Chhindwara.

After Indore, Ujjain saw the highest number of deaths, to be precise six, in Malwa-Nimar region followed by Dewas (5) and Khargone (4).

Top-10 adversely hit dists in State

1 Indore 885

2 Bhopal 197

3 Khargone 39

4 Khandwa 33

5 Ujjain 31

6 Barwani 22

7 Hoshangabad 19

8 Dewas 18

9 Morena 14

10 Jabalpur 13

11 Vidisha 13