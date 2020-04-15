Madhya Pradesh: Spike in coronavirus cases spooks residents in Malwa-Nimar

Spike in number of Covid-19 suspects has not only put the entire government machinery on its toes but has also spooked the people in rural areas of Malwa – Nimar.

Administration is trying its best to curtail the spread of novel coronavirus in the rural area of the region. However, people are thwarting all the efforts, made by the administration, by hiding travel history, exhibiting uncooperative behaviour to name a few and adding to rising number of cases in the region.

3 test positive in Nalkheda

Adding to the rise in number of Covid-19 positive cases in the rural areas of Malwa – Nimar region- three Corona positive patients have been found in Nalkheda village of Agar district on Tuesday evening.

According to information, the new cases pertain to the persons associated in Jamaat.

These cases not only created panic among the villagers who were anticipating some relaxation in lockdown after April 20.

Local health officers informed that so far 190 samples have been sent for examination. Thirty three people have tested negative. However as per the reports received on Tuesday late evening, three out of 58 test samples tested positive. Department now waiting for test results of 99 others. In order to avoid more spread, health department staff members has quarantined 92 persons.

Covid-19 suspect die

Agar: A 45-year-old corona suspect from Agar district died in Indore while undergoing treatment there. According to information, deceased along with his 18-year-old daughter was referred to Indore on April 9 after doctors here in Agar noticed corona symptoms in them.

During preliminary investigation it was revealed that deceased visited one of Indore’s Corona hotspot area on April 4. Very next day on April 5, his health condition started deteriorating. On April 9, his family members took him to a private clinic. His daughter also complained of same problems. She was also admitted to the hospital. After examining the symptoms, doctors referred them to Indore.

Local administration informed that deceased on April 6 participated in a funeral procession and now administration has put them under quarantine.

15 positive cases in Khandwa

Khandwa: Out of the 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Khandwa, nine are from Khadakpura area. These patients had come in contact with previous patients accommodated at a mosque in the city.

These nine patients were identified from CCTV footage obtained from the mosque, said collector Tanvi Sundriyal. These patients had themselves informed of the situation and gave samples for testing. Collector Sundriyal said that samples of 30 such people who had come in contact with these patients were also sent for testing to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore. Twelve out of the 30 have tested negative and report of nine is yet to come. Rest of the nine patients have tested positive, as mentioned above.

The administration is tracing people who came in contact with the positive cases. A total of 71 teams are conducting surveys in containment area. All positive cases have been shifted to District Hospital, Khandwa. Collector has appealed to all people to inform on helpline number 104 if they encounter any symptoms of coronavirus.

Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mandsaur

Mandsaur: Another confirmed case of coronavirus has appeared, in a 50 year old woman of Khilchipura village. The total number of cases in the district are now two, including a 27 year old woman of the district.

Corona centre nodal officer Dr DK Sharma informed that all borders of Khilchipura have been sealed. Samples of all 16 relatives of the 27 year old woman have been resent to Indore for another round of testing. Fifty-two more samples have been sent for testing. Dr Sharma said that 32 people are kept in quarantine in corona centre.

CMHO Dr Mahesh Malviya and collector Manoj Pushp said that screening of 9,691 people entering the district has been conducted, out of which 8,987 were quarantined for 14 days. Out of the 8,987 people, quarantine of 4,823 people is now complete. The department had advised home quarantine to 4,133 people and 31 people were admitted to corona centre.

According to the health department officials, the woman from Khilchipura had previously come in contact with a medical shop owner, who is now quarantined at district corona centre. The administration is taking stricter measures to implement lockdown.