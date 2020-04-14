Madhya Pradesh: Coronavirus cases in Khargone rises to 17, Khandwa records 15

Sanawad: A 32-year-old woman of Badud village has tested positive for coronavirus. She is the 17th in Khargone district to test positive for the dreaded novel coronavirus.

The woman is undergoing treatment in Indore. The containment plan has been implemented in the village after the confirmation of the case. The area under three kilometres radius is declared as containment area, whereas area within five kilometres is declared as buffer area. A door to door survey of each house falling under these areas will be done.

Commuting has been prohibited in the area. A rapid response team (RRT) is yet to be constituted in the area.

A medical screening will be continuously conducted by healthcare professionals at all entry and exit points. Teams containing of ASHA workers and ANM workers will be covering 50 houses per day and report any cases with symptoms of coronavirus. The area will soon be sanitised.

All people coming in close contact with the confirmed patients are to be home quarantined, and a follow-up for 28 days will be conducted every day through phones or visit.

15 test positive for Covid-19 in Khandwa

Khandwa: Out of the total 25 samples sent for testing, 15 have tested negative and 10 have tested positive. Total cases in the district are now 15. Collector Tanvi Sundriyal said that the confirmed cases mostly belong to Khadakpura and nearby areas. The administration is keeping an eye on the containment areas through CCTV cameras. She has also appealed to the people to stay indoors and inform the administration if one encounters the symptoms of coronavirus.