Shivraj Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh Government transfers Rs 700 crore earmarked for IIFA to CM Relief Funds in fight against coronavirus

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to transfer Rs 700 crore which were set aside for the International Indian Film Academy Awards 2020 (IIFA) ceremonies and Indore's Chief Minister Relief Fund to help India in its fight against the deadly pandemic coronavirus.

According to TOI, the Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during a video conference said: "The IIFA event was planned as a big event in the state, however, in the present situation the amount to be spent on the mega ceremony will be transferred to the CM’s relief fund for COVID-19 assistance."

The event was slated to take place in the month of March.

However, after the fall of Kamal Nath-led Congress government and the pandemic coronavirus outbreak, the event had to be cancelled.

Former CM had said that the event would have taken the state to the far corners of the world as they had planned to telecast the program in 90 countries with 700 crores in hand.

Chouhan had opposed Kamal Nath's idea of this huge expenditure and rather believed such an amount should be used for food relief and waving off the debts of farmers.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that a total of 5,865 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported so far in the country. Of these, 5,218 are active cases. The death toll from COVID-19 exceeded 90,000 worldwide on Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.