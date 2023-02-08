Ujjain: Divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav, IGP Santosh Kumar Singh other officials review darshan, parking, security and other arrangements 

Divisional commissioner and IGP along with concerned officials conduct a joint inspection of Mahashivratri arrangements, in Ujjain on Wednesday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav and IGP Santosh Kumar Singh on Wednesday inspected the visitors’ entry and exit and parking and other arrangements including security being made at the Mahakaleshwar Temple for the Mahashivaratri which will be celebrated on February 18.

The officials inspected Chardham parking, Triveni Museum parking and Shri Mahakal Lok and gave directions. During the inspection, detailed information was given about the arrangement of drinking water, arrangement of shade, arrangement of first aid and other facilities required for the devotees. DIG Anil Kushwaha, collector Kumar Purushottam, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee administrator Sandeep Soni and other officers were present during the inspection.

During the inspection, Soni gave detailed information about the entry and exit route for the darshan of the devotees and informed them about the barricading to be done at Chardham parking and Triveni Museum and Mahakal Lok. Ganesh Patel, executive engineer of the public works department shared details of the arrangements of barricades.

Parking arrangements are being made for the devotees coming on Mahashivaratri at Bhil Dharamshala near Karkaraj Temple, Kalota Samaj’s Dharamshala and parking arrangements are being made on the land of Mannat Garden for the devotees coming from Indore. Parking will be arranged at the Kartik Fair Ground for the devotees coming from Barnagar and Agar.

After inspection, the divisional commissioner and senior officers stood in the queue at Mahakal temple and then offered prayers before Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam.

