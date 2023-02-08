Ujjain: 31 people across state get compassionate appointment letters

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Higher education minister Mohan Yadav collectively distributed compassionate appointment letters to eligible persons across the State during a programme organised at the Government Girls Post Graduate College at Dussehra Maidan here on Wednesday.

The minister collectively distributed appointment letters to the kin of deceased government servants in various colleges of the higher education department for the first time. During the programme, the minister handed over compassionate appointment letters to 20 eligible persons as assistant class-3 in the colleges of Agar-Malwa, Sehore, Dewas, Alirajpur, Chhatarpur, Ujjain, Morena, Sheopur, Rewa, Bhind, Dindori, Mandla, Katni, Rewa and Harda districts of the State. Compassionate appointments to seven eligible persons for the post of laboratory attendant were given in the colleges of Khargone, Rewa, Dewas, Shajapur, Bhind, Balaghat, and Bhopal districts. Four eligible persons were given these appointments on the post of peon in colleges of Katni, Jabalpur, Singrauli and Ratlam districts.

Yadav also instructed the officers of the department not to keep their work pending. A campaign is also being run to fill the vacant posts in universities and colleges. Work is being done to fill the vacant posts in all the universities and colleges. In the case of colleges that do not have land, work is also being done at a fast pace, so that the college can run its campus on its land on time.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)