Ujjain: Divisional commissioner directs collectors to ensure signage boards on ‘black’ spots

Divisional commissioner reviews road safety measures and their execution during a meeting in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav held a meeting of the Divisional Road Safety Committee through video conferencing here on Wednesday. In the meeting, the collectors of all the districts of the division were instructed to put-up signage boards and install speed breakers at the remaining black spots in their respective places. Do this work on priority, so that possible road accidents can be prevented the commissioner said.

He asked all the districts to organise camps for eye examination of passenger bus drivers and operators in their respective districts. In the camp, if any defect is found in the eyes of the drivers, then they should be provided with glasses and if any driver is feeling uncomfortable while working even after wearing glasses, then his licence should be cancelled. He said that some drivers find it difficult to drive at night. The eyes of such vehicle drivers should also be tested. He instructed to give CPR training to bus drivers. He said that in order to prevent increasing road accidents in urban areas, a campaign should be launched to inform everyone about traffic rules.

The commissioner instructed to keep reservation of seats for Divyang, women and senior citizens in passenger buses intact.

He instructed that the driver should not use mobile phone while driving bus, auto-rickshaw and Magic vehicle. The commissioner expressed displeasure over unnecessary stopping of ambulances at toll plazas and directed that ambulances should not be delayed unnecessarily. He talked about following the instructions issued by the High Court regarding e-rickshaws. Inspector General Santosh Kumar Singh, DIG Anil Kushwaha, collector Asheesh Singh, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh and other officers were present in the NIC room.