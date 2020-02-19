Ujjain: Differently abled mass marriage on March 11 & 12

Ujjain: The administration began with the preparations for mass marriage programme of differently-abled couples. A preparatory meeting was organised at Simhatha Fair Authority office on Tuesday which was chaired by Zila Panchayat president Karan Kumariya.

According to officials, the mass marriages of 144 differently abled couples created world record and now the target is solemnising the marriages of 121 couples. The mass marriage programme will be organised on March 11 and March 12.

Kumariya insisted to rope in social organisations and business tycoons for making preparations for the marriage ceremony. The officials during the meeting discussed issues like venue, reception, arrangements of clerics, and priests as per the religion of the couples for solemnising marriages.