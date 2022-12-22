e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Demand to check sale of e-rickshaws sans registration

According to the information, after the formation of Mahakal Lok, there has been a flood of e-rickshaws in the city

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 12:31 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Registration of e-rickshaws has been closed in Ujjain for months, yet a large number of e-rickshaws are being sold every day. Due to a lack of information, people are buying e-rickshaws, but heavy fines are being imposed on them for not being registered. Some e-rickshaw drivers submitted a memorandum to the collector to stop the sale of e-rickshaws in the city here on Wednesday.

According to the information, after the formation of Mahakal Lok, there has been a flood of e-rickshaws in the city. Although collector Asheesh Singh banned the registration of electric rickshaws about 4 months back, the agencies are continuously selling electric passenger vehicles.

Most of the people who buy e-rickshaw are from low-income groups and it is only when they reach the RTO office that they come to know about the collector's order.

article-image

