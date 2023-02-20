Ujjain: Dehradun team lifts Firojia Cup Cricket Trophy

Indian cricket team player Ishwar Pandey and MP Anil Firojia give cheque and trophy to the winning team. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Final match of All India Night Heavy Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament was played in Kshirsagar Stadium in memory of late MLA Bhurelal Firojia. Batting first Prithvi Jai Mahakal scored 84 runs. In reply, Dehradun team cleared the target losing three wickets and lifted the Firojia Trophy-2023.

Kamran Rao of Dehradun was awarded a motorcycle for being the Man of the Series in the competition. Man of the match of the finals was Amrish Chowdhary of Dehradun. He received Rs 11,000 cash. Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and cricketer Ishwar Pandey were present as guests. A total of six matches were played on the last day of the Firojia Trophy 2023 organised by MP Anil Firojia. The second quarter-final match of the competition was played between Pradhan-11 Jalaun UP and North Himalayan Tigers. The match ended in a tie.

A super over was played between the two in which Dehradun team scored 21 runs and the UP team could score only 4 runs. The third quarter-final match of the competition was played between Pancham Ganesh Anand and Darbar Vidhan 11, in which Pancham Ganesh scored 66 runs losing five wickets, in response Darbar Vidhan 11 won by three wickets. The fourth quarter-final match was played between MMCC Sambalpur Orissa and AB Azam Warriors in which Orissa won. The first semi-final of the competition was played between Dehradun and Darbar Vidhan 11, in which Dehradun defeated Vidhan-11 and made it to the finals. The second semi-final of the competition was played between Sambalpur Odisha and Ritu Visa Mahakal Rajasthan, in which Rajasthan won by 1 run.

MP Anil Firojia awarded the first prize of Rs 4,00,000 cash and a Firojia trophy to the winning team, Rs 2,00,000 cash and Firojia trophy to the runners-up and a gleaming motorcycle to the man of the series.

Read Also Ujjain: 277 participate in power lifting and bench press competition

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)