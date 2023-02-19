Ujjain: 277 participate in power lifting and bench press competition

Winners pose for group photo along with guests and hosts |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): With the courtesy of Lakshya Fitness Gym, the Ujjain District Power Lifting Association under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Power Lifting Association organised district level classic 24th sub-junior, junior, 25th senior, 17th masters women and men power lifting and bench press event and team championship 2023 in the memory of Late Ashok Singh Tomar at Swimming Pool Complex, Kothi Road.

President of Ujjain District Power Lifting Association Jai Singh Yadav and general secretary Kamal Nandwana said that the championship was inaugurated by Prem Singh Yadav, patron of Madhya Pradesh Power Lifting Association, Mr India Jitendra Singh Kushwaha, president of State Bodybuilding Association, treasurer and director of State Bodybuilding Association Pt Shailendra Vyas Swami Muskurake, Ujjain District Power Lifting Association vice-president Balram Yadav, programme coordinator Rajesh Bharti, Pratik Singh Tomar and co-coordinators Anil Chavand, Anjali Tolaram Bamnia by lighting a lamp and by garlanding the portrait of Bajrangbali.

A total of 277 power lifters from Barnagar, Nagda, Tarana, Khachrod and Ujjain participated in the competition which lasted for about 13 hours. Arvind Shukla Parshuram captured the title of team championship. Kiran Harod won woman power lifting and bench press championship trophy. Harshit Jatt won strong man power lifting and Ravi Mali bench press strong man title. Mayank Joshi of the same category broke the record of squat and dead lift.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)