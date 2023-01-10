Ujjain: Defaulter farmers oppose auction of agriculture land

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers of Jhitarkhedi, Khedachitavlia took an agriculture loan from Bank of Karnataka but did not repay the loan. From 2012 to 2016, when the farmers did not repay the loan, the bank applied for an auction in the tehsil court. Now when the farmers’ land is going to be auctioned, they are giving memorandum.

The farmers of Kalukhedi, Khedachitavlia, Jhitarkhedi and Ralayta had taken loans for farming. Farmers say that due to bad weather, the crop did not grow well and they could not repay the loan. The management of the bank kept waiting for their loan but the farmers did not take any interest in repaying the loan. Now, when all the avenues of loan recovery were closed in front of the bank management, it started the process of auctioning the land by getting the RCC issued by the tehsil court. Tehsildar Madhu Nayak also issued an order to auction the land immediately. As soon as auction notices came out, there was panic among the farmers and they reached the administrative complex building here on Tuesdsy to submit a memorandum to stop the auction of the land.

Shankar Singh Chavda, a farmer of Khedachitavlia, said that he had taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh. Moolchand Patidar, former sarpanch of Jhitarkhedi, who came with the farmers to submit the memorandum, alleged that the notices were issued with the connivance of bank agent Rajesh Ramani, land mafia Sultan Nagauri, bank manager and tehsildar Madhu Nayak. Revenue inspector Uttam Bairadi, who came to collect the memorandum, said that it has been received. The collector will be informed in this regard.

The bank had given the loan between 2012 and 2016. If the farmers were interested in repaying the loan, they would have easily repaid the loan in six years, but probably their intention was not to repay the loan and because of this, they did not pay even a single rupee as loan. Now that the date of the auction of the land has come to the fore, they are trying to portray themselves as victims by giving a memorandum.

