Madhya Pradesh: Cop deployment demand grows over Chinese Manjha mishaps in Ujjain

Members of Kalam Sarvadharma Social Welfare Society hand over memorandum to the CSP | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Many accidents have occurred in the past few years due to the use of Chinese Manjha, where people have lost their lives. This time concrete action is being taken by the police to follow the ban on it.

Expressing thanks for this, under the banner of Kalam Sarvadharma Social Welfare Society, a memorandum addressed to the superintendent of police (SP) was handed over to CSP Vinod Meena at his office on Tuesday. Keeping the upcoming Makar Sankranti festival in mind (in which kite flying is held from January 12-15), a demand was made to deploy police on all bridges and outer roads of the city for protection from Chinese Manjha for the safety of common people.

According to the president of the organisation Sameer Khan, a memorandum has been given by the organisation in this regard for the last 3 years. CSP Meena assured to provide police protection.

KITE TRADERS EXTEND SUPPORT

Ujjain Kite Traders Association president Shakeel Khan stated that they fully support the action being taken by the district and police administration against Chinese Manjha. Surely Chinese Manjha is fatal for humans as well as animals and birds. We have strictly directed all our business associates not to sell Chinese Manjha by making them aware of its danger and the traders affiliated with the association are also following it. Chairman Shakeel Khan has appealed to businessmen as well as common citizens to completely stay away from Chinese Manjha and cooperate in the efforts to protect the lives of common people, animals and birds, he added.

