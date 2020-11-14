Ujjain: Deepawali celebrated at Mahakal temple with fervour

Ujjain: Deepawali was celebrated at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple amid hundreds of devotees early morning on Saturday. The priests gave bath to lord Mahakal with lukewarm water and ‘ubatan’ and offered ‘56 -bhog’ (annkoot) on the auspicious day of Deepawali. The Shiv lingam was decorated with ornaments and then priests set crackers on fire. The arti of Mahakal was performed by priests with sparklers. The priests also burst crackers in the temple premises. On Sunday ‘Goverdhan puja’ was performed at the temple premises.