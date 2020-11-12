Ujjain: Administration help owners displaced by loan sharks to reoccupy house

Ujjain: Plans for Diwali celebrations of Yantra Mahal Jaisinghpur resident Santosh and her husband Chintamani Mali took a hit after they were thrown out of their own house by loan sharks.

The couple told Free Press that they had bought their house from hard earned money but the loan sharks and their henchmen not only forced them to vacate it but they also meted out indecent behaviour including assault to the victim couple.

However, Santosh Bai decided to approach the local administration and complained in writing to nodal officer ADM Narendra Suryavanshi about her ordeal. In her complaint she alleged that her husband Chintaman Mali had purchased a 3/1 number house in Jaisingpura. For this, he had borrowed Rs 100,000 from Santosh Mali and Kaluram, residents of Jaisingpura.

She further alleged that in lieu of the loan her husband has paid over Rs 1.5 lakh to the duo till June 2017, but the loan sharks continued to threaten him and they forcefully occupied their house and expelled them from there.

Santosh Bai also presented to the ADM: the proof of purchase for the house and receipt of the amount paid to the loan sharks against the loan.

ADM conducted an inquiry and with the help of naib tehsildar of the area found that Santosh Bai's complaint was justified.

On the day of Dhanteras, ADM and ASP Amarendra Singh reached the spot with the police force and ensured that Santosh wife of Chintaman Mali take possession of their house. They also went to her house Dhanteras and stayed there while the couple lighted the diyas. Santosh Bai and her husband are all cheers for getting the possession of their house back. Strict legal action is also being taken by the administration in various provisions of the law against the moneylenders, ADM said.