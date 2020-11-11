Ujjain: Transformer oil worth Rs 20 Lakh burnt

Ujjain: In an incident of fire transformer oil worth Rs 18 to 20 lakh was burnt on Wednesday. As per the reports the fire spread in Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB)’s store department located at Maksi Road, where over 70k liters oil was burnt. As per concerned officials the oil catches fire due to short circuit occurred in high tension lines. The officials told that a big incident was warded off as the fire could not reach to the thousands of transformers which were lying in open at the store. The staffers immediately informed the fire brigade. As per MPEB officials, it took 8 water tanks to control the fire in 2 to 3 hours.