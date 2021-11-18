Ujjain: CT scan at just Rs 653 in District Hospital

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): District Hospital will now provide the CT scan facility at just Rs 653. Theta Diagnostics from Indore have taken over the facility from the hospital management. The facility will be available from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Ayushman card holders will not be charged a fee for the CT scan.

Residents were forced to go to nearby districts and pay more at private centres as the hospital was not equipped with a CT scan facility.

During the time of crisis, the hospital administration decided to install the machine. Hospital administration is already providing the facility after the installation of the machine in front of the canteen area. However, it will be officially inaugurated on November 20, 2021.

Operator Pradeep Malviya said that the people will now have to pay less for the CT scan facility.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 01:13 AM IST