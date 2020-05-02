Ujjain: Coronavirus positive cases 147, death toll reaches 27

Despite the long lockdown, the number of Covi-19 positive patients and death figures in the city are rising steadily. On Friday, six new positive patients came to fore, while the dreaded virus claimed three more lives. With this the tally of deceased reached to 27 while 147 persons have been found to be infected with the dreaded virus.

On Friday, reports of 244 samples came negative. With this, 50 new samples have been sent for investigation and still 241 investigation reports are awaited. On May 1, the Chief Medical and Health Officer released the Covid-19 health bulletin, according to which the number of samples taken till date is 3,078. Of these reports of 2,837 sample have been received. While 2320 samples have tested negative, the number of rejected samples is 337 and number of positive samples is 147. Till date, the number of positive reports of samples taken from Indore is 1. Three persons of Ujjain who have been admitted in Ratlam district have also tested positive.

As of now, according to official figures, 143 patients in Ujjain, Nagda, Badnagar and Mahidpur, one in Indore and three in Ratlam, the total positives have gone up to 147. The number of people claimed by novel coronavirus is 27. The total number of home quarantined persons till date is 6,712. The number of positive patients discharged on getting healthy till date is 4. On Friday, among the reports which have come positive, there was also an 18-year-old girl who lives in a street of Malwa Steel Factory. Besides, a 58-year-old woman from Bahadurganj, a 53-year-old male from Harifatak Mahakal Road, a 32-year-old woman from KD Gate’s Tekra Kamdarpura, a 32-year-old woman from Kadarpura Qumari Marg and a 35-year-old woman from Badnagar also came positive. Of the three who died, one was a 46-year-old female resident of Qumari Marg, a male of 53 years resident of Harifatak Mahakal Road and a woman of 54 years of age and resident Bahadurganj have also tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Though Lockdown-2 will be over on May 3 and the Lockdown-3 will start from May 4 in wake of Ujjain falling under the Red Zone, people of Ujjain seem to be least bothered about anything including hot summer days. On Friday the roads in the city remained busy and witnessed unchecked and rather free movement of vehicles. FP PHOTOS