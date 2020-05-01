Ujjain urgently needs a government medical college, existing hospitals fail to deal corona

Amid the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic the preparedness of Ujjain to deal with a catastrophe of such a scale lies exposed. The existing government hospitals have become outdated and the private hospitals have little to offer in terms of dealing with such uncertainties- as has been the experience of the city with how things played out at the RD Gardi Medical College (RDGMC).

If it were not for the state government doling out Rs 4 crore a month from its coffers, then one wonders what would have been the state of medical facilities to be offered by RDGMC.

The way things have transpired in terms of medical facilities in the city people have now started searching the reasons why Ujjain has been deprived of a government college for long?

Free Press explored the issue from different perspectives and it emerged that the need for a government medical has been long felt and the demand for the same has been pending since late sixties.

Ujjain is one of the saptpuris (seven pious cities) since the time immemorial and is currently a divisional headquarters still it is in the limelight owing to its poor state of health facilities.

Another perspective that emerged is that people in Ujjain have always found it satisfactory that whatever is lacking in the city is available in Indore.

However, amid lockdown people confined within the four walls of their homes are feeling the need, to have such facilities in oneís city, like never before.

In its interaction with the people from diverse backgrounds, Free Press probed whether people of Ujjain lack a zeal for seeking proper facilites or are their political representatives to blame for it. It is the lack of awareness or the politics and influential elements are trying to ensure that Ujjain remains dependent on other cities for basic facilities.

Excerpts:

Political movement need of the hour

Medical college is the first need of Ujjain. The facilities and requirements including number of beds and government land which are already available here. In fact, Ujjain is a fit place for having an AIIMS. Lack of political will seems to be reason that medical college could not be opened here till now. A demand to open medical college in government sector was first raised by the studentís organisations way back in 1967-69, but it remained confined to memoranda only. A public movement is must in present scenario so that pressure can be exerted on the ruling class. Ujjain can emerge better than Indore if medical college is opened here because it will also give rise to nursing sector which is a big need of this hour.

- RAMESH SABOO, VETERAN SOCIAL WORKER/ (P9)

Political represetnatives deprived Ujjain of urgent facility

Continuous inactiveness of peoples representatives is the main cause that medical college could not be opened in Ujjain. They did not take this issue with due sincerity. Ujjain being divisional headquarters and one of the ancient cities of the world and religious capital was the right place for the college. But unlike the leaders of Indore, the politicians of Ujjain did not take any initiative. This apathy has costed residents of Ujjain and the Malwa region in terms of proper medical facilities. Lack of awareness on part of common people is also an issue, but peoplesí representatives are more responsible for the condition of health sector. Ujjain has had ministerial representation in both at State and Central level, but lack of coordination has marred its chances of development. Itís their inefficiency that the medical college got opened in small districts like Ratlam, Datia and Shivpuri but not in Ujjain.

- SUDHIR BHAI GOYAL, PROMINENT SOCIAL WORKER (P10)

MEDICAL COLLEGE should be THE FIRST PRIORITY OF UJJAIN:

The requirements which are necessary to open the medical college got fulfilled after construction of Charak Hospital during Simhastha Fair-2016 in Ujjain. Ujjain being central point of Malwa region and continuous inflow of people round the year because of its religious significance, so a medical college should be its first priority. Availability of doctors and paramedical staff also remain a big issue before the government. To depute staff is the major problem. Opening medical college in government sector must be the first priority of every government keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic and poor health status of Ujjain.

- RAVINDRA PASTOR, FORMER DIVISIONAL COMMISSIONER

BJP SHOULD BE BLAMED

We had written the ex-CM Kamal Nath in this regard and apprised him about suitable takayami (government) land located at the Samajik Nyay Parisar and Khandelwal Parisar and sought immediate acquisition of the land for a medical college. Lack of awareness among the peoplesí representatives is the only cause which deprived Ujjain to get the a government medical college. BJP should be blamed for it as they supported the opening of private RD Medical College.

- DR BATUK SHANKAR JOSHI, SENIOR CONGRESS LEADER & FORMER MLA

Top of my agenda

It is on top of my agenda that medical college gets opened during my present tenure as MLA. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had assured that he would make an announcement to open the medical college in Ujjain after last assembly election. During the formation of present Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, we had discussed the matter during the MLAís meeting at Gurugram in presence of Chouhan and State BJP president Vishnudutt Sharma. At that time I asked that I only want a medical college in Ujjain and nothing else. Union government has insisted to open medical colleges in tribal belts first and thatís why medical colleges got opened in Ratlam, Chhindwara, etc. During my tenure as a cabinet minister, the then BJP MP had also raised this issue several times, but we fail to understand as yet why the CM is taking so long to agree to our demands.

- PARAS JAIN, PRESENT UJJAIN MLA & FORMER CABINET MINISTER

STATE GOVT SHOULD SEND A PROPOSAL TO CENTER

We had made efforts earlier also and would continue to do so till our demands gets fulfilled. I canít say with confidence when it would open. We will take up the issue afresh after lockdown concludes. The process got derailed in the midway because of formation of Congress government, but now Shivraj Singh Chouhan has come to power. We are hopeful that we will be able to get his nod for the medical college for Ujjain. We had raised the issue before Union health minister Dr Harshvardhan, who assured to do all needful, provided the State government, sends a proposal in this regard.

- THAWAR CHAND GEHLOT, UJJAINíS RESIDENT & UNION MINISTER