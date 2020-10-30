Ujjain: Constable suspended for exploiting govt employee

Ujjain: A police constable who allegedly exploited a government employee physically and economically has been suspended by the SP. A Mahila police station in-charge was also disinvested from the charge on Friday for showing dereliction towards duties.

A woman (56) employee working here at the Goods and Services Tax department alleged that Nanakheda police station constable Sunil Choudhari exploited her physically and financially for the last two years on the pretext of marrying her. According to the complainant, when she asked the constable to marry her or return the jewellery and money which he took from her- he refused her outrightly. So she even tried to commit suicide.

The victim also approached the Mahila police station many times, but to no avail. However, on Thursday she went on to meet SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla. On learning about her ordeal the SP not only suspended the police constable but also attached TI Munni Parihar to district police lines with immediate effect.

According to SP, the case is quite serious and would be investigated with due sincerity.