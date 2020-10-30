Ujjain: Labourer’s body recovered from river bridge debris

Ujjain: A labourer’s body was recovered from debris of an under-construction bridge on Kalisindh river. A portion of the said bridge collapsed near village Paat on Agar Road on Thursday evening.

Makdon police said that body of a 60-year-old person identified as Gendalal Banjara resident of Pardi Colony Paat was recovered beneath the debris of the collapsed bridge on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

A report has been registered in the case. About 6 labourers working on the site also sustained multiple injuries and they have been admitted here at different hospitals, where most of they are reported to be out of danger.

Makdon police have also registered cases under sections 287 and

337 of IPC against three employees of construction company Mangal Buildcom, Amhedabad including its contractor, field engineer Pawan Malviya and lab technician Sunil Kulkarni. Police said that substandard materials were used in the construction work which resulted into collapse of a portion of the bridge on Thursday.